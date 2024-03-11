St. Colman’s Fish Fries continue through Lenten season

Large crowds come to the Lenten Fish Fry at St. Colman Church in Washington C.H. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — As soon as the doors opened at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the line of people waiting started filing into St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church Parish Center on East Street for the Lenten Fish Fry.

The hours are 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday during the Lenten season. Meals run from $7 to $15 and takeout is $10 each.

Meals are prepared by the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal service organization, of the church.

There is a lot on the menu to choose from, you don’t go away hungry, and carry-out is available. The proceeds go to church projects and the efforts of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which provides a variety of support for people experiencing hardship, like food, clothing, and everyday essentials.