Stewart, Wall named Second Team, All-District by sportswriters

Jessee Stewart Maggi Wall

2023-24 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association

all-Southeast District Girls Basketball Teams

Division 1

First Team

None selected

Player of the Year

None selected

Coach of the Year

None selected

Second Team

Mackenzie Daubenmire, Logan, 6-1, Jr., 10.3

Third Team

None selected

Special Mention

Avery Cox, Chillicothe; Dani Mahaffey, Logan

* * *

Division 2

First Team

Bree Allen, Fairland, 6-0, Sr., 15.9; Kylee Bruce, Fairland, 5-11, Sr., 10.7; Milee Smith, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, So., 17.8; Mya Hamilton, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, Jr., 16.9; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-10, Sr., 18.0; Addison Edgington, Circleville, 6-2, Fr., 17.0; Maddie Blakeman, Circleville, 5-8, So., 13.8; Kiannah Ingram, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-6, So., 18.1; Leigha Lauer, Marietta, 5-10, Jr., 16.7; Aubrey Pepper, Vincent Warren, 5-9, Fr., 16.3; Asa Holcombe, Athens, 5-7, Jr., 15.2; Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan, 5-11, Sr., 19.0; Nora Saffell, Sheridan, 6-0, Sr., 12.0

Co-Players of the Year

Bree Allen, Fairland; Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan

Co-Coaches of the Year

J.D. Walters, Sheridan; Brian Bigam, Circleville

Second Team

Bailey Russell, Fairland, 5-9, So., 17.3; Addison Godby, Fairland, 6-0, So., 10.3; Amaris Betts, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-7, Sr., 12.8; Mattie Walburn, Jackson, 5-8, Sr., 13.0; Gabby McConnell, Circleville, 5-10, Sr., 8.3; Alyssa Baker, Marietta, 5-7, Jr., 11.5; Elly Lewis, Fairfield Union, 5-7, Sr., 15.0; Caris Risner, Waverly, 5-6, Jr., 13.7; Blake Herdman, Hillsboro, 5-11, Jr., 9.8; Paisley Pryor, Greenfield McClain, 5-8, Fr., 12.4; Chloe Dick, New Lexington, 5-10, So., 16.7; Ava Heller, Sheridan, 5-7, Jr., 10.6

Third Team

Kenzie Davis, Jackson, 5-11, Sr., 11.9; Madison Potts, Wellston, 5-9, Sr., 13.0; Kimmi Aubrey, Wellston, 5-10, Sr., 9.9; McKenna Thompson, Vinton County, 5-8, Sr., 8.4; Kylee Smith, Vinton County, 5-9, So., 8.2; Kimberly Petty, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-3, So., 8.8; Kenya Peck, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 5-10, Jr., 10.3; Mackenzie James-McGuire, Vincent Warren, 5-11, Jr., 8.4; Paige O’Bryant, Waverly, 5-9, So., 11.0; Maggi Wall, Washington Court House, 5-3, Jr., 9.0; Jessee Stewart, Miami Trace, 5-6, Sr., 12.5; Ella Chapman, Athens, 5-4, So., 11.8; Abby Wilson, New Lexington, 6-1, Sr., 8.0

Special Mention

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland; Magnolia Holbert, Chillicothe Unioto; Faith Yancey, Circleville; Ryleigh Shaffer, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Hayleigh Chidester, Vincent Warren; Gracie Lovett, Miami Trace; Tylee Davis, Hillsboro; Kyra Boyd, Hillsboro; Lily Barnes, Greenfield McClain; Quinn Banks, Athens; Makenzy McCoy, New Lexington

* * *

Division 3

First Team

Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-6, Jr., 16.0; Camille Hall, South Point, 5-8, Sr., 14.0; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-8, Sr., 16.3, Addison West, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, Sr., 16.4; Kenlie Jones, North Adams, 5-2, Sr., 13.5; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-7, Sr., 22.9; Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, Sr., 22.5; Brenlee Cottrill, Federal Hocking, 5-5, Fr., 15.4; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster, 5-6, Sr., 19.2; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, 5-2, Sr., 16.1; Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, 6-0, So., 15.8; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, 5-7, Jr., 14.7

Player of the Year

Sienna Allen, Portsmouth

Co-Coaches of the Year

Larry Howell, Portsmouth West; Amy Hughes, Portsmouth

Second Team

Alivia Noel, Coal Grove, 5-7, Sr., 12.8; Emerson White, Ironton, 5-8, Jr., 15.5; Hayley Edwards, Bidwell River Valley, 5-4, So., 13.2; Keaghan Wolfe, Meigs, 5-8, Sr., 16.0; Gracie Bills, Belpre, 5-11, Fr., 13.1; Allie Baker, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-9, Jr., 17.0; Marly Halcomb, Adena, 5-7, Fr., 12.3; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, Sr., 14.6; Faith Donley, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-7, Sr., 15.1; Katelynn Boerger, North Adams, 6-1, Jr., 11.5; Kaylee Hudnall, Alexander, 5-4, So., 12.7; Lily Ryder, Alexander, 5-9, Fr., 12.3; Peyton May, Wheelersburg, 5-8, So., 12.2; Lindsee Williams, Minford, 6-3, Jr., 10.6; Lexi Conkel, Minford, 5-7, Jr., 10.2; Macy Whisman, Portsmouth West, 6-0, Fr., 11.5

Third Team

Saratina Jackson, South Point, 5-10, Jr., 10.0; Hope Easterling, Rock Hill, 5-10, Sr.,14.1; Kallie Burger, Bidwell River Valley, 5-4, Jr., 11.7; Haley Alloway, Belpre, 5-10, Jr., 10.9; Emma Hinshaw, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-8, Sr., 10.3; Gabby Pernell, Southeastern, 5-5, Sr., 10.8; Kiera Williams, Adena, 5-9, Sr., 8.0; Laila Kelley, Piketon, 5-6, Fr., 13.1; Macy Etienne, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, Sr., 12.5; Kelsey Clark, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-9, Jr., 12.5; Ashlah Staten, West Union, 5-3, Jr., 12.3; Takira Walker, Federal Hocking, 5-0, So., 10.5; Brynn Lundell, Crooksville, 5-5, Jr., 10.0; Claire Newman, Northwest, 5-11, So., 11.1

Special Mention

Hannah Webb, Chesapeake; Erin Hicks, Chesapeake; Kendall Taylor, Coal Grove; Emma Scott, Rock Hill; J’lynn Risner, Rock Hill; Carlee Manley, Bidwell River Valley; Andrea Mahr, Meigs; Delana Wright, Meigs; Julia Way, Belpre; Emma Houston, Zane Trace; Aubrey Clark, Westfall; Gracie Brown, Southeastern; Tabby Schumacher, Eastern Brown; Emmalee Belmont, Eastern Brown; Laney Brown, Piketon; Tatum Grooms, North Adams; Harlee Brand, North Adams; Caydence Carroll, Peebles, Abigail Smalley, Peebles; Alayna Okulich, Nelsonviile-York; McKenna Moore, Alexander; McKayla Nelson, Federal Hocking; Lexi Van Meter, Crooksville; Bella Claxon, South Webster; Addi Claxon, South Webster; Mia Vastine, Wheelersburg; Maggie Risner, Minford; Emily Moore, Portsmouth West; Hayven Carter, Portsmouth; Keke Woods, Portsmouth

* * *

Division 4

First Team

Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, Sr., 13.0; Kendall Sury, Waterford, 5-10, Jr., 13.0; Avery Wagner, Waterford, 6-4, Jr., 13.8; Morgan Lyons, South Gallia, 5-7, Sr., 18.1; Abbie Knapp, Green, 6-1, Fr., 25.4; Gracie Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-11, Sr., 16.2

Player of the Year

Kendall Sury, Waterford

Co-Coaches of the Year

Corey Small, South Gallia; Jerry Close, Waterford

Second Team

Tori Triplett, South Gallia, 5-5, Sr., 13.9; McKenzie Eing, Trimble, 5-7, So., 14.0; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, Sr., 12.9; Lexie Morrow, Lucasville Valley, 5-9, Sr., 12.0; Cassie Williams, New Boston, 5-10, Sr., 10.0; Emma Emnett, Portsmouth Clay, 5-3, Fr., 15.5; Katie Strickland, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, Sr., 13.0; Ella Kirby, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-7, Sr., 10.4;

Third Team

Kaitlyn Maynard, Symmes Valley, 5-6, Jr., 11.0; Laykyn Jones, Waterford, 5-3, Sr., 5.0; Macie Sanders, South Gallia, 5-6, Sr., 7.6; Kiersten Rose, Southern, 5-7, So., 10.0; Jaylynn Hupp, Southern, 5-5, So., 10.0; Hope Reed, Reedsville Eastern, 5-5, Sr., 13.0; Laken Gullett, Beaver Eastern, 5-6, So., 12.4; Rilynn Fouts, Trimble, 5-7, So., 12.0; Matti Hayslip, Green, 5-3, Fr., 10.7

Special Mention

Jordi Ellison, Symmes Valley; Avery Smithberger, Waterford; Madison Summers, South Gallia; Karris Dye, Paint Valley; Sophia Stauffer, Paint Valley; Cylie Weaver, Beaver Eastern; Kerrigan Marhoover, Western; Jayden Agriesti, Miller; Abby Keller, Miller; Kylee Hamm, Whiteoak; Lydia Carr, Whiteoak; Raegan Wikoff, Manchester; Ella Thompson, Lucasville Valley; Brooklyn Boyer, New Boston; Sophia Craft, Portsmouth Clay; Annabelle Ball, Portsmouth Notre Dame