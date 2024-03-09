Gibbs, Marine in Consolation Semifinals after Saturday’s matches

Lady Lion Leah Marine looks for a pin during the first period of her consolation match on Saturday, March 9, 2024 during the State girls wrestling tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Marine would win this match by pin, securing her spot on the podium. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Washington’s Lyndyn Gibbs looks to attack during the State Semifinals match at 130 pounds on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Gibbs would lose a 9-6 decision in the match. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

COLUMBUS — Day two of the 2024 OHSAA State girls wrestling tournament started off with the Championship Quarterfinal round, where both Lady Lion wrestlers in sophomore Leah Marine and junior Lyndyn Gibbs were set to compete.

Marine (36-11) was first to wrestle, and her opponent was senior Lauren Ficker (40-2) of Vermilion. After an intense first period that ended 0-0, Marine chose the bottom position to start period two. Ficker quickly maneuvered Marine to her back and secured the pin, sending Leah to the consolation bracket.

Gibbs (46-1) wrestled shortly after against junior Abigal Mozden (48-5) of Alliance. Gibbs led 7-1 after the opening period and pinned Mozden early in the second period to advance to the State Semifinals for the third year in a row.

“It feels good,” said Gibbs. “The most nerve wracking part is definitely the blood round or the quarterfinals, because that determines if you place. Winning that match and being guaranteed to place, it just helps throughout the rest of the matches. I knew she was gonna throw, so I think I did a good job of settling my hips back.”

“I think she wrestled well,” said head coach Wes Gibbs. “I wasn’t expecting a pin, that girl is pretty good. She wrestles for Team Ohio in the summer along with Lyndyn. Lyndyn is used to being tossed around, she drills with some pretty mean boys. We talked this morning about weathering storms and I think she did that in this match.”

“Lyndyn is consistent,” said assistant coach Craig Snyder. “That’s what I like about her. She has been through the grinder over the years, and she just stays very consistent. She wrestles tough every match. There’s not a lot of ups and downs with her, she is just really tough in all positions. I just want her to get out there and score points in the next matches.”

Marine would then wrestle senior Kellie Kennedy (24-11) of North Olmstead, with the winner securing a spot on the podium. Marine made quick work of Kennedy, pinning her in 1:19.

“Last match, I lost,” said Marine. “Coach is always preaching to us about forgetting about it so that’s what I tried to do. I just stepped away from wrestling for a second to reset my mind. I got a good warm up and then was ready to go at it. I was trying to focus on moving my hands and setting up my own shots during the match, and I think I did that well in the match. It definitely does feel good because last year, I was in the same position and I ended up losing the match. To see that I have improved from last year to this year feels really good, but the job is not finished.”

“I thought she wrestled fantastic,” said Coach Gibbs. “She stayed on the offensive and it couldn’t have gone any better. We didn’t even plan that one out, we probably said about 10 words to each other before the match. I felt like she was locked in for warm ups, so I thought it was gonna be a good match.”

“Leah is really good at bouncing back when she needs to,” said assistant coach Jaelyn Mason. “Like she said, we always tell them to forget about the last match because you can’t change it. She is really good at doing that and just focusing on the match that she is currently in.”

Gibbs wrestled again later in the day in the State Semifinals against junior Evanie Shank (37-6) of Napoleon. Gibbs would lose a close 9-6 decision, sending her to the consolation bracket.

The final match of the evening saw Marine take on senior Scotlyn Adams (37-13) of West Union. Adams finished third at the State tournament a year ago. At the Regional tournament last weekend, Marine defeated Adams in the third-place match.

Marine was victorious again in a very intense match, winning a 4-2 decision to advance to the Consolation Semifinals.

Marine and Gibbs will both wrestle on Sunday morning at 9:30 in the Consolation Semifinals.

Marine will wrestle freshman Ashlynn Brokaw (39-4) of Mount Vernon.

Gibbs will wrestle junior Emily Flynn (40-8) of Hubbard.

A win by either will advance them to the third place match later that morning, while a loss would send them to the fifth place match.

Stay with the Record-Herald for results on Sunday’s matches.