An ‘underground music scene’ in WCH?

Washington Court House has a music recording studio that almost seems like the “underground music scene,” according to one of the owners, Branson Moody.

He said it doesn’t have an official name, but they call it “Fourth Floor Studio” because it is located on the fourth floor of the building above Trends on Court Street.

Moody and his partner, Brock West, opened the studio in 2022 and have only been advertising on social media and word-of-mouth, but are keeping busy.

Moody attended Ohio University, graduating in 2019, with a bachelor’s degree in music production and a minor in business. Moody also interned at a recording studio in Nashville, Tennessee after college.

West is a drummer who formerly toured and played with the Joe Nichols Band. Nichols is a country music artist performing since 1996.

Both Moody and West bring their musical talents to the studio to help artists record music locally. The Fourth Floor Studio records the music, can send recordings to marketing outlets who produce the CDs, and also have digital platforms to get music to the public. They have the capability to produce an album.

The studio is open by appointment only. Moody said they have artists coming from Columbus, and as far away as Arizona, to receive their production services.

Those interested can contact Moody at his email, [email protected] for more information. He also has a YouTube channel called “In The Studio” where you can hear some of their music. Moody plays guitar and sings in the videos.