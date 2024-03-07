State Fire Marshal urges Ohioans to test smoke alarms, replace batteries

COLUMBUS, Ohio – As Ohioans prepare to move their clocks ahead by one hour on Sunday, March 10, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal reminds residents that now is also the time to make sure smoke alarms are in proper working order.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon urges residents to take a three-step approach to fire safety. This includes one, replacing batteries in all smoke alarms in the home; two, testing alarms to ensure they’re working properly; and three, making sure alarms haven’t exceeded the expiration date.

“As you set your clocks forward, I cannot stress enough the importance of also taking a few minutes to check your smoke alarms,” Reardon said. “These devices truly are a first line of defense in keeping you and your loved ones safe from a home fire; a simple test today can be a lifesaver tomorrow.”

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Fire Prevention Bureau, making sure smoke alarms have a fresh set of batteries in them, and have not exceeded the expiration date are critically important in early fire detection. To determine the age of a smoke alarm, as well as its expiration date, consumers should look on the back panel of the alarm where the date of manufacture is displayed. Smoke alarms should be replaced 10 years from the manufacture date, so any alarms that were produced in 2014 or earlier should be replaced immediately with new devices.

“When the smoke alarm sounds and people react quickly, the potential for saving a life increases dramatically,” Anita Metheny, Fire Prevention Bureau Chief said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, smoke alarms that function correctly can reduce the risk of fatalities by nearly 50% in home fires. By taking a few minutes to check smoke alarms, families can significantly increase their chances of survival in case a fire breaks out. Residents should install smoke alarms on every level of their home, both inside and outside of each sleeping area.

Ohioans also are encouraged to develop an escape plan that includes two ways out of every room in the home. Make sure every family member knows what to do and where to meet outside if a smoke alarm sounds, and that they understand they should never go back into a burning building. Taking the time to practice these exit strategies is vital for knowing what to do in case of a real emergency. An escape plan coupled with the use of properly working smoke alarms will help keep everyone safe in their homes in the event of a fire.

Additional fire prevention resources are available at the State Fire Marshal’s website at com.ohio.gov/fire.