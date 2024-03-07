What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Ohio public libraries are uniquely funded and incredibly connected. With OPLIN (Ohio Public Library Information Network) and our SEO (Serving Every Ohioan) Library Consortium, Carnegie Public Library is able to offer many services and near-infinite resources to our community members and cardholders.

For instance, do you know about the library’s Mobile Printing, Office, & Information Services? Let the library handle your print job with Mobile Printing! Simply send your file to [email protected] and library staff will do the rest. Black and white copies are 20 cents per page and color is 40 cents per page.

Office services available: Public use internet computers and laptops, document scanning and faxing, and small document laminating. On our computers, file your taxes, print W-2s, compose a resume, or apply for jobs. Information services include access to free premium research databases provided by OPLIN. Databases and resources include full text of magazine and newspaper articles, encyclopedias, atlases, and the popular genealogy databases Ancestry Library Edition and HeritageQuest.

Brush up on your reading apps! On Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. experienced digital readers and newbies are invited to the library’s “Tech Help Drop-In.” Bring your device and let us help during this one-on-one session using the library’s digital reading apps, Libby & Hoopla. In addition to digital reading apps, the SEO Library Consortium boasts an app to manage your physical books too! Available from Google Play or the Apple AppStore, the SEO Libraries App gives you access to the library and your account anytime, anywhere. Features include easy account access and digital library cards for the whole family, the ability to place and manage holds, library browsing, ISBN barcode lookup, and more!

Coming up, the Crochet Club for Adults will meet at the library once again. Stop in for help on a project or specific stitch; to share your project or expertise; or just come for inspiration and like-minded socialization! Crocheters meet upstairs at the library on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m.

For children and families: Storytimes: Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, ages 0-3, are invited to “Hello, Friends!” in WCH on Thursdays at 11 a.m. For little ones, storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime! Home School Day is a hit! Wednesdays each week is geared toward children ages 5-12, and their families. On Home School Day, the library is yours! Beginning at 1 p.m., we will have an activity or program each week focusing on STEM, Art, Books, and more. This is a great opportunity to network with other homeschool students and families.

Coming up, the library will be closed on Friday, March 22 for Staff In-Service. We will reopen Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free! 24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org or by calling the Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.