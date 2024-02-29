Parrett Insurance Agency earns distinction

Parrett Insurance Agency Inc. of Washington Court House has earned the distinction of “Presidential Agency Partner” from Western Reserve Group Insurance Company.

Parrett Insurance Agency Inc., an independent insurance agency, has represented Western Reserve Group, a property/casualty insurance company of Wooster, Ohio since August 1996.

The designation of “Presidential Agency Partner” is awarded to those agencies that have achieved superior results with Western Reserve Group through sound business practices, professional advice and superior service.