Gymnasts 6th at District tournament

Bayley Carr of Miami Trace performs a wolfe jump on balance beam at the District meet at Lakota East High School Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Courtesy photos Miami Trace’s Tori Johnson executes a free hip circle on high bar at the District tournament at Lakota East High School in Butler County Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The local gymnastics team for the 2023-24 season is pictured prior to the District Tournament at Lakota East High School, which was held Saturday, Feb. 24. The Southwest District tournament is comprised of 16 teams and several independents representing their home schools. In all, four high schools are represented by the local gymnastics team. (l-r); Ava Crank, Rhiley Keaton, Abby McMahon, Bayley Carr and Zandra West, all from Miami Trace; Caroline Watts, Unioto; Maryn Mustain, Washington; Kyana Sponseller, Miami Trace; Claire Robinson, Adena; Caitlyn Hayes, Washington and Tori Johnson, Miami Trace.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, BUTLER COUNTY — Miami Trace finished in sixth place at the Southwest District tournament held here Saturday, Feb. 24. Sixteen teams and 31 schools were represented.

Completing the 2023-24 season participating in the Southwest tournament, the Miami Trace gymnastics team scored a 128.45 which placed the team sixth of sixteen competing schools.

Centerville won the meet (138.425) and Troy received second (133). These two schools will represent the Southwest District at the State meet this weekend.

Seventy-six gymnasts performed on all four events – vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

The combined scores of these events places the gymnast in the All-Around competition.

Miami Trace sophomore Tori Johnson ranked 15th. Johnson placed 15th of 101 gymnasts at the competition on balance beam with an 8.45 score.

The Panther athlete also placed 18th on floor exercise out of 104 with an 8.9 score. Johnson placed 22nd on uneven bars (8.15) and 35th on vault (8.05).

Teammate Bayley Carr achieved a 22nd rank in the All-Around. Carr finished in 12th place on vault (8.375). The senior, completing her four-year career, placed 17th on uneven bars (8.35) out of 96.

The season now comes to a close.

Head coach Susan Holloway expressed her excitement regarding the team’s success this year.

“These girls have consistently competed against schools at invitationals from Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati,” Holloway said. “The team has posted in the top four all season.

“We have had individuals stand among the top finishers,” Holloway said. “This group of athletes have been such a joy to work with all through the years. I have been coaching most of the girls for the past 10 to 15 years. The coaching staff and I are very proud of these young ladies and of the season accomplishments the team has earned.”

Vault — Bayley Carr, MT, 12th, 8.375; Zandra West, MT, 15th, 8.25; Maryn Mustain, W, 16th, 8.225; Claire Robinson, A, 21st, 8.175; Rhiley Keaton, MT, 30th, 8.075; Tori Johnson, MT, 35th, 8.05; Caitlyn Hayes, W, 43rd, 8.0; Caroline Watts, U, 53rd, 7.825; Abby McMahon, MT, 82nd, 7.375; Ava Crank, MT, 95th, 6.85

Uneven Bars — Bayley Carr, MT, 17th, 8.35; Tori Johnson, MT, 22nd, 8.1; Caitlyn Hayes, W, 26th, 8.0; Rhiley Keaton, MT, 30th, 7.875; Maryn Mustain, W, 34th, 7.825; Claire Robinson, A, 36th, 7.725; Zandra West, MT, 53rd, 7.15; Caroline Watts, U, 56th, 7.075; Kyana Sponseller, MT, 79th, 5.85; Abby McMahon, MT, 88th, 5.25

Balance Beam — Tori Johnson, MT, 15th, 8.45; Bayley Carr, MT, 42nd, 7.75; Claire Robinson, A, 45th, 7.7; Caroline Watts, U, 47th, 7.65; Caitlyn Hayes, W, 60th, 7.4; Maryn Mustain, 65th, 7.3; Kyana Sponseller, MT, 68th, 7.25; Zandra West, MT, 82nd, 6.75; Abby McMahon, MT, 83rd, 6.65; Rhiley Keaton, MT, 84th, 6.65

Floor Exercise — Tori Johnson, MT, 18th, 8.9; Maryn Mustain, W, 32nd, 8.7; Claire Robinson, A, 36th, 8.625; Rhiley Keaton, MT, 40th, 8.575; Caroline Watts, U, 46th, 8.45; Bayley Carr, MT, 51st, 8.4; Caitlyn Hayes, W, 52nd, 8.36; Kyana Sponseller, MT, 62nd, 8.15; Zandra West, MT, 66th, 7.925; Ava Crank, MT, 97th, 6.4