Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

Metropolitan Housing Authority HCV waiting list open – March 1

The Fayette/Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority’s HCV waiting list is open effective March 1. Please apply online at www.fayettehighlandhousing.com.

Adena Fayette Volunteers Books & Gift Sale – March 4

The Adena Fayette Medical Center Volunteers will be sponsoring a Books and Gift one day sale on Monday, March 4, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. in the Adena Fayette County Medical Center Boardroom (next to the gift shop), 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. Come check it out. Books, along with many other products, at great prices. Proceeds will benefit patient care projects. The volunteers appreciate the community’s caring support.

Spring Open House at North Shore Primitive – March 8-9

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., join North Shore Primitives & Antiques in Washington Court House for its annual spring open house. There will be giveaways, prizes and treats.

Spring Open House at Simply Home – March 8-9

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., join Simply Home in downtown Washington Court House for its annual Spring Open House. Shop new spring home decor and more.

Simple Sourdough with Sylvia – March 8

Have you been seeing loaves of lovely sourdough popping up all over your social media pages? Wondering what all the fuss is about, and wishing you knew where to start? Starting at 6:30 p.m., at Indigo Roots Studio, 212 E. Court St., Simple Sourdough with Sylvia will be bringing in a delicious loaf of baked sourdough along with a butter candle to share with all participants, and everyone will have a chance to practice their hand at the stretch and fold dough technique to perfect their bread-making magic. Self-investment for this workshop is $45 per person. Space is limited to 20 participants for this event so be sure to register early to save a spot.

The Fur Ball – March 9

From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., join the Fayette Regional Humane Society for an evening of fundraising and celebrating animals. Catered meal – silent and live auctions – cocktails and brews – and a program that will touch your heart. Sponsorship opportunities available. Contact the Humane Society (740) 335-8126.

Destination Outlets Spring Extravaganza – March 9-10

Immerse yourself in a world of creativity as talented artisans and vendors showcase their unique creations. From handcrafted treasures to one-of-a-kind finds, there’s something for everyone. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 9, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 10.

Jefferson Twp. Trustees meeting rescheduled – March 18

The Jefferson Township Trustees’ regular meeting scheduled for Monday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled. The next regularly-scheduled meeting will be Monday, March 18 at 6:30 at the Township Office. The public is always welcome.

Cheryl Stockwell’s retirement open house – March 29

The community is invited to the Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H., for Cheryl Stockwell’s retirement open house on Friday, March 29 from noon to 3 p.m. The open house is designed to thank Stockwell for her 18 years of service to the senior citizens of Fayette County.