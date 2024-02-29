City council addresses house abatement

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. City Council met in regular session on Wednesday evening and addressed abating houses in disrepair.

Katherine Lanning, who lives on North North Street, addressed council during the public input session regarding several blighted and boarded up houses on her street and wanted to know what was being done about them. City Manager Joe Denen said that the city’s Land Bank group had applied for and received a $400,000 grant to help in the abatement of uninhabitable homes in the city. He said so far 15 homes have been torn down and 17 more properties are scheduled for demolition, including the old nursing home on Rawling Street at Delaware Street.

In other business, council was notified of a liquor license name change that had been applied for since Save-A-Lot was previously privately owned and has since been corporately purchased, therefore, the legal name must be changed on the license with the State of Ohio for their liquor sales. There was no discussion.

New legislation introduced on first reading was a potential contract for the city to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus for the Washington Fire Department. The contract would be for approximately 15 units for a maximum cost of up to $142,000. Some of the old air tanks and face masks were purchased in 2005 and in need of replacement, according to Assistant Chief Jodi Langley.

A resolution to purchase a Vactor combination sewer and vacuum truck for the service department, including financing arrangements, was introduced, as well as the purchase of a new dump truck for a maximum of $128,000 for use by the city. Both resolutions were put on first reading.

A resolution to annex three parcels of land known as 110 Civic Drive into the Washington City School District was also put on first reading. This is the land entrance to the Fayette County Family YMCA.

During remarks, Denen said the city wants to drill a third well near the YMCA because they need more water. Councilwoman Sylvia Call said she had been asked about a stop sign at the corner of North Main and Temple streets; Denen said he would have the police department look into that idea.

Councilman Caleb Johnson asked that any person who knows of a house or property in total disrepair needing abatement to please let council know about it so the Nuisance and Abatement Committee can address it.

Ron Sockman, director of finance, said with the minor changes being made to the finance department, there were no financial problems and tax season is now collecting city taxes.

City Attorney Mark Pitstick, in his remarks, said that he has found that the transition in Washington Municipal Court to Judge Susan Wollscheid has been smooth and hearings are going well.