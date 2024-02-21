WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 20

Roy J. Rinehart, 58, 9159 Allen Ave., weapons under disability (third-degree felony), OVI court suspension (first-degree misdemeanor).

Shannon D. Hunt, 35, 121 Laurel Road, menacing by stalking.

Edwin Vega, 57, Greenfield, Ross County Sheriff’s Office failure to appear warrant.

Jordan D. Hale, 36, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts), resisting arrest (second-degree misdemeanor).

Feb. 19

Brian C. Williams, 37, 3428 US 22 East, ALS suspension.

Robert G. Heath, 44, 3887 Old US 35 SE, Wilmington Police Department warrant – failure to appear, weaving, open container, OVI, OVI refusal.

Feb. 18

Tye Elliott, 45, Jeffersonville, driving under suspension, Greene County warrant.