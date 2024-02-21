New railroad signal lights tested

Traffic was only slightly interrupted Tuesday for testing of the new signal lights installed on Court Street at the bridge. The Indiana-Ohio Railroad owns the tracks in that area, according to foreman Matt Riggenbach of Railroad Systems Services. Riggenbach said that his company was contracted by the railroad to replace aging signal lights with new LED lights, replacing the old incandescent lighting. Riggenbach said, new poles were installed with new cantilevers and more flashing lights. The backhoe was hauling dirt which was then placed around the base of the poles.

Gail Allen | R-H photo