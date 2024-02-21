Good Hope Lions Pancake & Sausage Meal set for March 9

Good Hope Lion Tony Purcell cooking pancakes for a hungry crowd at a previous Pancake & Sausage Supper. The next supper will be on March 9 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Submitted photo

GOOD HOPE — The semi-annual Good Hope Lions Pancake & Sausage Meal will be held Saturday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope.

The all-you-can eat menu will include sausage and pancakes with hot syrup, butter, and a choice of coffee, milk, or water. The cost is $10 for adults, kids ages 6-15 cost is $5 and under age 6 are free.

Proceeds from the supper will be distributed to a number of community organizations, charities, local college scholarships and Lion Sight Saving programs. Through the Pancake and Sausage Suppers and Candy Store, the Good Hope Lions Club has been able to donate over $35,000 in the past year to local charities and Lions Sight Saving activities in the community.

The community’s patronage is greatly appreciated.