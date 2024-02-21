Ohio State Fair concerts announced

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced two additional concerts in the 2024 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series, according to a news release.

The first Ohio State Fair concert announced was KIDZ BOP Live 2024 on Jan. 19. The second announcement includes classic country and R&B/soul music.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to the Ohio State Fair presale starting today at 10 a.m., ending Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair, giving concertgoers and fair fans the opportunity to enjoy the food, rides, entertainment, agriculture, arts, and all other aspects of the Ohio State Fair before attending a show. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair on the dates listed below.

The latest two shows announced in the 2024 Ohio State Fair Concert Series are highlighted below:

KIDZ BOP Live 2024

Wednesday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m.

$32

Tickets on sale now

Alabama Roll on North America Tour presented by Kenworth with special guest Jade Eagleson

Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

$75, $65

Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

Ohio Players and Midnight Star

Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

$33, $23

Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

Additional concert announcements will be released on the following Tuesdays: March 5, March 19, April 2, and April 16.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair . Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the fair include fair admission.

Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets.

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair. With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2024 Ohio State Fair will run July 24 – Aug. 4. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.