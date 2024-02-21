4th-annual Fur Ball promises a night of glamour, giving, and global adventures

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Celebrate the fourth-annual Fur Ball on Saturday, March 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The enchanting event will be hosted at the Mahan Building, located at 213 Fairview Ave., within the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Guests at the Fur Ball can indulge in delectable appetizers, and a three-course seated dinner, enjoy a cash bar, and immerse themselves in the vibrant ambiance of live dinner music, and a program that will touch your heart. The evening will be further elevated with an exciting live auction, featuring coveted trips to Africa, Belize, and other captivating destinations.

Renowned host Doug Sorrell will preside over the auction, marking his fourth appearance at the Fur Ball.

Lee Schrader, executive director of the Fayette Regional Humane Society, said, “The Fur Ball is a wonderful chance to celebrate animals and learn about the work of the Fayette Regional Humane Society. People who care about animals will love this wonderful event celebrating all the wonderful things that animals add to our lives.”

Schrader emphasized that the proceeds from the Fur Ball will contribute to funding life-saving programs, offering a second chance to innocent animals who rely on the support of the Fayette Regional Humane Society.

Tickets for this memorable evening can be acquired at the Fayette Regional Humane Society, located at 4 Commercial Ave., or through online purchase at Fayetteregionalhumane.org.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of animals in need. Its mission is to rescue animals in need, provide care for homeless animals, and advocate for adoption and spay/neuter. It serves the Fayette County region and provide spay/neuter services, options for community cats, adoption, basic medical care, and humane law enforcement.

For more information about The Fayette Regional Humane Society, visit Fayetteregionalhumane.org.