Washington Municipal Court civil credit news

From the Washington Court House Municipal Court:

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Angela Hays, 1207 Willard St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,069.11, for small claims.

Cavalry SPV I LLC, Greenwich, CT v. Geraldine L. Evans, 602 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $780.40, for complaint.

American Express National Bank, Independence, OH v. Mark Gerstler, 7 Brittany Ct., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,529.56, for complaint.

Convergence Acquisitions LLC, Cincinnati, OH v. Randall Thomas, 816 Washington Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $779.76, for complaint.

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, CA v. Bradley Downs, 5349 US Hwy 35 NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $811.63, for complaint.

Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, NY v. Ryan J. Seymour, 1612 Sunset Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,205.33, for complaint.

Capital One Bank, Richmond, VA v. Timothy Moore, Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $1,858.52, for complaint.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Jayna Mosher, 739 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $156.08, for complaint.

Capital One, Richmond, VA v. Ralph Callender, 117 McKinley Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,491.25, for complaint.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Tracey E. and Melinda Patterson, 1015 Country Club Ct., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,264.48, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Rene Pope, 711 Delaware St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $866.46, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Jamie L. Hendershot, South Salem, OH, claims amount $1,369.36, for small claims.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, CO v. Jessica Scott, 9480 Old US Rt 35, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $1,544.67, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, CO v. Trent Duffy, 4272 Creek Road SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,859.51, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. James Jennings, 25 Colonial Dr., Apt. A, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $922.02, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Matthew S. Raymond, 149 Hawthorne Dr. SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount, 2,084.12, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. John Manson, 94 Jamison Road NW Lot 205, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,670.06, for complaint.

Madison Health, London, OH v. Randa Levesque, New Holland, OH, claims amount $822.35, for complaint.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, SD v. Terry D. Douglas, 16989 SR 729, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $1,964.78, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, VA v. Christopher B. Gillette, 346 Jamison Road NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $747.07, for complaint, was dismissed.