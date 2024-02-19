Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Dec. 22

Randy S. Taylor and John D. Justice Jr to Jacob Steinmentz, 514 Warren Ave., consideration amount $208,000.

Douglas L. and Jennifer C. Coe to Neil P. and Willla R. Meredith, 2238 Ginger Ln., consideration amount $84,900.

PHH Mortgage Corp to Jason T. Stonerock, 5926 Rt 22 E, consideration amount $89,000.

Recorded Dec. 27

Sonora C. Joshua N. and Milyn Humphreys to Barnyard Nest Inc., 4575 Rt 207 NE, consideration amount $127,700.

Recorded Dec. 29

Paul J. and Kristen J. Gross to SIDHU Farm LLC, 171.143 acres in Madison Twp., consideration amount $2,000,000.

Recorded Jan. 3

James L. Haines Estate to Joni M. Wyatt, 130 Holly Dr., consideration amount $145,000.

Ray and Sherry Perkins to Glenn D. and Cathy J. Keaton, 38 Main St., consideration amount $49,000.

Janice A. Reynolds to Brookside Drive LLC, 518 Tiara Way, consideration amount $375,000.

Recorded Jan. 4

JL Bishop Co. LLC to Ricky L. and McKenna N. Brown, 8023 Rt. 62, consideration amount $185,300.

Richard and Connie Beechler to Austin J. and Kendal N. Dennis, 1887 York Road, consideration amount $305,000.

Mark S. Taylor to Rosewood Equity Partners LLC, 1011 Broadway St., consideration amount $105,000.

Recorded Jan. 8

Natalie J. Fowler Trust to Neill E. and Shined P. Fowler, 7259 Jeffersonville Road N., consideration amount $45,000.

Recorded Jan. 9

Basem and Vitalina Al-Hafri to Joanna E. Fitch, 840 Blackstone St., consideration amount $210,000.

Sam, Onita, and Om Saspra to Wyatt Van Dyke, 2838 Rt. 62 SW, consideration amount $189,500.

David H. Thompson and Karol Wolfe-Thompston to Albert R. McIntier and Teresa E. Bellar, 1722 Rt. 41, consideration amount $80,000.

Stacy L. and Christopher C. Whitt to Tony and Sarah Blankenship, 2137 Dorthea Dr., consideration amount $234,700.

Jackie Odom to Lance P. and Jo Lyn Smith, 704 Fairway Dr., consideration amount $265,000.

Jason and Kristle Fox to Gary L. and Suzanne Price, 5513 Washington Waterloo Road NE, consideration amount $290,000.

Gary A. and Mary Beth Lyons to James and Marie Hatert, 3.331 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $17,500.

John R. Bane Estate to Daniel L. and Roberta H. Stahl, 115 Green St., consideration amount $225,000.

Tony L. and Sarah G. Blankenship to Ryan Z. Vance, 304 Woodsview Dr., consideration amount $170,000.

Lisa K. Morris to Fisk Properties LLC, 101 E. Concord Ln., consideration amount $85,000.

David and Lauren Thompson to Julia J. Kim, 520 Carolyn Road, consideration amount $265,000.

Recorded Jan. 11

Jack Bishop to Clayton Shoults, 615 Willard St., consideration amount $54,900.

Matthew R. and Kalee M. Mason to Jannie Roe, 619 E. Paint St., consideration amount $179,900.

Jevin Q. Stodgel to Richard B. and Tiffany Huff, 832 Linden Ave., consideration amount $200,000.

Recorded Jan. 12

Ted E. Metz Estate to Brittin A. and Jill Barry, 15046 Sheley Road, consideration amount $140,000.