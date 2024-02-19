Terry Summers was recognized for 38 years of service to Fayette County Board of Health at a recent celebration attended by his family and FCPH employees. Submitted photos Summers celebrated for 38 years of service to Board of Health, community Summers celebrated for 38 years of service to Board of Health, community

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Terry Summers has retired from the Fayette County Board of Health following 38 years of service to the community. He was celebrated immediately following the board meeting on Feb. 12.

Summers recalled his time on the board with the same humility that he has exhibited throughout his term, shining the spotlight on others. He cited the addition of the Help Me Grow program and a nurse practitioner as among the health department’s biggest accomplishments in his time there.

“Sharon Gibbs has been a really good individual to take that program (Help Me Grow) and go with it and it helps get the health department even more out there in the community,” he said, adding that he “really pushed to get (a nurse practitioner) on board. Darci Moore has been a big asset to the health department.”

Among his personal successes, Summers noted the remodeling projects that have helped shape the health department as it has grown and expanded to meet the community’s needs.

Another change that has shaped the health department and its services is technology.

“Technology has definitely been a plus here,” he said. “All the technology that is available to us is very meaningful and helpful.”

Summers is leaving the health department and the community in good hands, he said, noting that “a newer generation is stepping up to the plate” to fill board positions.

“I think we needed a fresh beginning and new minds to be a part of the board to take it in the next steps that it needs to go in. I just want to see it continue to grow, continue to be the board that we did have, but in a newer setting with younger people being a part of it.”

He plans on spending more time with his wife and three grandchildren and he will continue his work at Summers Funeral Home.

“I’m not thinking about retiring right now for a while. I just turned 70 in September and I feel good, so I think I’m going to continue to keep on working and doing the things I’ve loved all these years,” he shared.

Summers was presented with a plaque during a breakfast in his honor. The staff of Fayette County Public Health wishes him all the best and thanks him for his years of service to the community.