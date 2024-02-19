5 from Fayette County earn 1st Team, All-FAC accolades

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released the All-FAC boys basketball team for the 2023-24 season.
Hillsboro junior Tate Davis was named the FAC Player of the Year.
From Miami Trace, sophomore Adam Guthrie and senior Bryson Osborne were named First Team, All-FAC.
From Washington, a trio of seniors — John Wall, Isaiah Haithcock and Garrett Rickman — were named First Team, All-FAC.
Also from Hillsboro, freshman Jack Howland was named First Team, All-FAC.
Senior Boston Campbell of Jackson and sophomore Cooper Stoneking of Chillicothe completed the All-FAC First Team honorees.
Miami Trace finished atop the FAC standings at 9-1.
Washington was second at 8-2, followed by Hillsboro at 6-4, Jackson at 5-5, Chillicothe at 2-8 and McClain at 0-10.