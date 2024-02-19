5 from Fayette County earn 1st Team, All-FAC accolades

Guthrie Haithcock Osborne Rickman Wall

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released the All-FAC boys basketball team for the 2023-24 season.

Hillsboro junior Tate Davis was named the FAC Player of the Year.

From Miami Trace, sophomore Adam Guthrie and senior Bryson Osborne were named First Team, All-FAC.

From Washington, a trio of seniors — John Wall, Isaiah Haithcock and Garrett Rickman — were named First Team, All-FAC.

Also from Hillsboro, freshman Jack Howland was named First Team, All-FAC.

Senior Boston Campbell of Jackson and sophomore Cooper Stoneking of Chillicothe completed the All-FAC First Team honorees.

Miami Trace finished atop the FAC standings at 9-1.

Washington was second at 8-2, followed by Hillsboro at 6-4, Jackson at 5-5, Chillicothe at 2-8 and McClain at 0-10.