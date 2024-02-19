Miami Trace gymnasts 4th at Dayton City Championships

Kyana Sponseller of Miami Trace executes a dive cartwheel over the balance beam. Courtesy photos Zandra West of Miami Trace leaps high across the balance beam.

The Miami Trace gymnastics team continues to climb in contention as their season draws to an end and the gymnasts strive to be near perfect at their post season tournament.

Miami Trace, along with the individual gymnasts participating in the program, attended the Dayton City Championships Sunday, Feb. 18.

The Panthers completed the contest with a 129.1 finish, placing them fourth behind Centerville (136.1) Troy (131.65) and Miamisburg (131.15).

Also, in order of finish: Arcanum, 5th, 128.5; Northmont, 6th, 124.45; Versailles, 7th, 118.15; Alter, 8th, 116.25; Beavercreek, 9th, 115.25.

Bayley Carr, Zandra West, Tori Johnson (all from Miami Trace), along with Claire Robinson of Adena, each received the Dayton City – All-City Award.

Placing in the meet was:

Tori Johnson: tie, 6th out 54 (8.5) on uneven bars and 9th out of 57 (8.2) on vault; 12th place all-around of 44 competitors.

Zandra West took 8th on vault (8.25) and Bayley Carr tied for 6th (8.5) on uneven bars and 6th (8.4) on vault.

Claire Robinson was 7th out of 57 (8.3) on balance beam and 10th (8.35) on uneven bars. Robinson stood in 9th place in the all-around.

The group will practice this week to prepare for District Tournament which will be held at Lakota East High School on Saturday, Feb. 24th 10 a.m.