Kirkpatrick, Reiterman to be inducted into Fayette Co. Agricultural Hall of Fame

Gary Reiterman Bill Kirkpatrick

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — It is time for Fayette County to come together for a great evening that highlights a pair of individuals who have contributed to the agriculture industry on the county, state, national and sometimes international levels.

The Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet is the evening that recognizes such individuals. On Tuesday, March 12, at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds, Gary Reiterman and the posthumous induction of Bill Kirkpatrick will be the 63rd and 64th individuals added to the prestigious list of Fayette County Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees.

This will be the 22nd banquet that has been held to induct such members. The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a social time, followed by a sit-down meal and then the induction program.

Tickets for the March 12 banquet are currently on sale for $18 at the Ohio State University Extension Office or from a committee member of the Fayette County Hall of Fame. Reservations and tickets need to be secured by Friday, March 8.

The trophy case for the Fayette County Agricultural Hall of Fame is located at the Agricultural Center, which is located at 1415 US Highway 22 SW, Washington Court House. The membership list of the Agriculture Hall of Fame and applications for the 2025 Agricultural Hall of Fame are available online at fayette.osu.edu. The application can either be completed online to be submitted or a printed application can be picked up at the Ohio State University Extension Office, located in suite 100 in the Agricultural Center.

Any questions about the Fayette County Agricultural Hall of Fame can be directed to Ken Ford, Fayette County ANR educator, at 740-335-1150.