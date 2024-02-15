Shrove Tuesday pancake supper a success

First Presbyterian Church of Washington C.H. welcomed approximately 80 Fayette Countians to its free pancake supper on Tuesday and thereby continued a centuries-old Christian tradition preceding the Lenten season and then Easter. Fasting during Lent, accompanied by penitence, was supposedly made easier because rich, fatty foods such as butter, milk and meat had already been cleared out. The free-will offering of nearly $600 will be added to First Presbyterian’s donation on Palm Sunday to “One Great Hour of Sharing.” In the photo, Bill Urbanowicz and Jill Cory from Bloomingburg Presbyterian Church are shown being served pancakes, bacon and sausage by First Presbyterian Mission Council members Janet Robinson and Maggie Glass. Member Jennifer Pieratt, chef extraordinaire, had proposed the project to her fellow Mission Council members.

Photo by Alice Craig