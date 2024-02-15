What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

The Carnegie Adult Crochet Group meets at 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month. Submitted photo

Looking for a fun, low stress activity to participate in? Carnegie Public Library offers several monthly drop-in programs. Come to some, or come to all of these causal gatherings for like-minded folks.

On the first Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. is Crafternoon. Bring your own craft project to work on while mingling with other local crafters. Some craft supplies, including our sewing machine, will be available for use during Crafternoon. This event is open for teens and adults. Crochet for Adults takes place on the third Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. Beginner and experienced crocheters are welcome to bring the projects they’re working on, to come and learn to crochet, or to share their techniques with others.

For ages 8 and up, Uke Club is the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. All skill levels are welcome to this entry-level program. Bring your own Uke or borrow one of ours. On the second Saturday of each month at 11 a.m., kids ages 7-12 are invited to Crochet with Flora. Crochet with Flora is a casual crochet club for kids. Beginners and experienced crafters are welcome.

Coming up, the library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19 for Presidents’ Day. STEM with Aaron and Bonnie: Build a Balloon Car is for ages 5-12 and will be on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m. If you are ready to get started with eBooks, audiobooks, and library databases but are unsure where to start, drop-in to a Tech Help session for one-on-one help using the library’s digital reading apps Libby and Hoopla on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Senior Life Solutions will provide a presentation about self-esteem to improve the mental health of seniors on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.

Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, ages 0-3, are invited to “Hello Friends!” on WCH on Thursdays at 11 a.m. For little ones, Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime. Themes for the rest of the month include Valentines, Presidents, Feelings, Tongue Twisters, All About Me, and Feeding the Birds.

Looking forward to March, we will host The Silly Spelling Bee for ages 6-10. Contestants will spell words, silly words, and made-up words. (Hint: Dr. Seuss’s birthday is March 3.) Besides the spelling, there will be games and challenges to keep the action fun! Pick up a list of sample words at the library to study before the bee!

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.