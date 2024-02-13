Weekly Sports Schedule – 2/14-2/24
Wed., Feb. 14
MT/WCH Gymnastics at Thomas Worthington TBA
WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Westfall 6 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 15
MT/WCH Swimming at District Meet TBA
Fri., Feb. 16
No Events
Sat., Feb. 17
MT/WCH Gymnastics at Miamisburg TBA
WCH Girls Wrestling vs Queen of the Jungle tournament at Washington HS 9:30 a.m.
Mon., Feb. 19
No Events
Tues., Feb. 20
MT Varsity Boys Basketball vs Hillsboro 7 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Semifinal)
WCH Varsity Boys Basketball vs winner of Logan Elm vs Athens 7 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Semifinal)
Wed., Feb. 21
MT/WCH Boys Bowling at DI Southwest Sectional at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering 10 a.m.
Thurs., Feb. 22
MT/WCH Girls Bowling at DI Southwest Sectional at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering 10 a.m.
Fri., Feb. 23
WCH Varsity Girls Wrestling at Hamilton High School (Pre-Regional) 5 p.m.
Winner of MT/Hillsboro vs Winner of Circlville/Alexander and New Lexington at Zane Trace High School 8 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Championship)
Sat., Feb. 24
MT/WCH Gymnastics at Lakota East TBA
MT/WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Gallia Academy (DII Southeast District Sectional Tournament) 10 a.m.
Winner of WCH vs Logan Elm/Athens vs Winner of Unioto/Sheridan at Miami Trace High School 8 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Championship)