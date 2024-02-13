Weekly Sports Schedule – 2/14-2/24

Wed., Feb. 14

MT/WCH Gymnastics at Thomas Worthington TBA

WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Westfall 6 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 15

MT/WCH Swimming at District Meet TBA

Fri., Feb. 16

No Events

Sat., Feb. 17

MT/WCH Gymnastics at Miamisburg TBA

WCH Girls Wrestling vs Queen of the Jungle tournament at Washington HS 9:30 a.m.

Mon., Feb. 19

No Events

Tues., Feb. 20

MT Varsity Boys Basketball vs Hillsboro 7 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Semifinal)

WCH Varsity Boys Basketball vs winner of Logan Elm vs Athens 7 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Semifinal)

Wed., Feb. 21

MT/WCH Boys Bowling at DI Southwest Sectional at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering 10 a.m.

Thurs., Feb. 22

MT/WCH Girls Bowling at DI Southwest Sectional at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering 10 a.m.

Fri., Feb. 23

WCH Varsity Girls Wrestling at Hamilton High School (Pre-Regional) 5 p.m.

Winner of MT/Hillsboro vs Winner of Circlville/Alexander and New Lexington at Zane Trace High School 8 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Championship)

Sat., Feb. 24

MT/WCH Gymnastics at Lakota East TBA

MT/WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Gallia Academy (DII Southeast District Sectional Tournament) 10 a.m.

Winner of WCH vs Logan Elm/Athens vs Winner of Unioto/Sheridan at Miami Trace High School 8 p.m. (DII Southeast District Boys Sectional Championship)