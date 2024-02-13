WCH man faces domestic violence charges

Goldsberry

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 21-year-old Washington C.H. man is being held in the Fayette County Jail on three counts of fourth-degree felony domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, Washington C.H. Police Department officers arrested a man identified as Cody A. Goldsberry.

According to police reports, at around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a complaint made from a Jenni Lane residence that Goldsberry was allegedly assaulting multiple people inside the home. The victims later reported minor injuries.

When officers arrived, Goldsberry was reportedly found in an open field running from police. The officers eventually caught up to Goldsberry after they reported to have called for him to stop multiple times.

Goldsberry was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail. He is facing the three domestic violence charges as well as a second-degree misdemeanor count of obstructing official business and a fourth-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The domestic violence charges are felonies due to a prior domestic violence conviction, according to police.

He is being held on a $1,750 bond.