WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 12

Janice M. Hyer, 71, 94 Jamison Road Lot 156, wrongful entrustment.

Quinton I. Marcus, 18, Chillicothe, speed.

Nathan J. Hester, 29, Leesburg, criminal trespass (two counts).

Melissa M. Keech, 31, 827 Independence Court, non-compliance suspension.

Ashley G. Huffman, 40, 1022 Lakeview Ave., disorderly by intoxication.

Feb. 11

Rodney S. Combs, 53, Bainbridge, child support suspension.

Zoe A.R. Pummill, 18, 275 Staunton Jasper Road, speed.

Feb. 9

Juvenile, 12, Washington C.H., unruly.

Scott D. Dawson, 44, Jeffersonville, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Brett A. Whaley, 38, Greenfield, Clinton County bench warrant, OVI suspension.

Rodney S. Combs, 53, Bainbridge, non-compliance suspension.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., failure to control.