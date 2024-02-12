What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Public Library offers many programs to inspire and educate minds of all ages. From 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to outreach deliveries to seniors, we strive to meet the needs of our fellow Fayette Countians.

The library offers books to educate and entertain, databases to research, and items and services to make life a little easier. With Carnegie Public Library’s membership to the SEO Library Consortium, Ohio Digital Library, and HOOPLA, the walls of the library no longer define our collection size. Library cardholders can borrow items above and beyond their reading dreams! Through the State Library of Ohio, cardholders have access to databases like Ancestry, HeritageQuest, and Fold3 – excellent genealogical tools.

If you are ready to get started with eBooks, audiobooks, and library databases but are unsure where to start, drop-in to a Tech Help session for one-on-one help using the library’s digital reading apps Libby and Hoopla. Tech Help Drop-In programs are scheduled for Tuesdays, April 13 and 27 at 10 a.m.

February is Black History Month. Carnegie Public Library has displays featuring books about Black history-makers. We are posting weekly videos on our Facebook featuring Fayette Countians discussing books and local events relevant to Black history.

Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, ages 0-3, are invited to “Hello Friends!” on WCH on Thursdays at 11 a.m. For little ones, Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime! Themes for the rest of the month include Valentines, Presidents, Feelings, Tongue Twisters, All About Me, and Feeding the Birds.

Home School Library Day! Wednesdays each week are geared toward children ages 5-12 and their families. Beginning at 1 p.m., we have an activity or program focusing on STEM, art, books, and more. The first week of February, we had Homeschool Uke Club, which began with odd twangs and off-notes, but ended with a resounding and repeating chorus of “You Are My Sunshine.” On Valentine’s Day we will host a Valentine’s party, and the following week we will make balloon powered cars. There is always something new and fun, and this is a great opportunity to network with other homeschool students and families.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.