Fayette Firearms 4-H club holds meeting

The Fayette Firearms 4-H Club met on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Pledges, reports and demonstrations were presented.

In old business, the club decorated the window for 4-H week and discussed the fundraiser the club will be doing. Advisors then reviewed safe handling of firearms and cleaning that the club participated in last meeting.

Members were also shown several different firearms and how to safely clean and care for them, along with some history of the firearms.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 20.