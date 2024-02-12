Jackson’s Carpenter named FAC Player of the Year; MT’s Stewart First Team, All-FAC

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released the First Team, All-Conference girls basketball team for the 2023-24 season.

Jackson senior T.J. Carpenter was named the conference’s Player of the Year.

Jackson won its third consecutive outright FAC title, going 10-0.

Seniors Mattie Walburn and Kenzie Davis were also named First Team, All-FAC.

For Miami Trace, senior Jessee Stewart was named First Team, All-FAC.

The Lady Panthers placed 3-7 in the conference, tied with Washington for fourth place.

McClain senior Lily Barnes and freshman Paisley Pryor, Hillsboro juniors Blake Herdman and Peighton Bledsoe and Chillicothe senior Avery Cox complete the All-FAC list.

McClain was second in the FAC at 7-3, Hillsboro was third at 5-5 and Chillicothe was sixth at 2-8.