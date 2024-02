On Monday afternoon, a vehicle traveled off US 62 South and crashed into a tree in the area near Rowe Ging Road, just outside of Washington Court House. The driver and passenger were both left seriously injured, according to authorities. Both were transported from the scene by medical helicopter. No names have been released. Fayette County EMS, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Concord Green Fire Department responded to the scene.

Brya Labig | R-H photos