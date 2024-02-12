Panthers win FAC boys bowling tournament, Indians win FAC title

2023-24 All-FAC boys bowling (l-r); Bryce Stuckey, Miami Trace; Jake Manbevers, Miami Trace; Mason Mullins, Washington; Jon Rader, Washington; Andrew Tomko, Hillsboro; Nathan Woodbridge, Chillicothe; and Nick Walker, Washington (FAC Bowler of the Year). Randon Stolzenburg | Record-Herald

On Thursday, Feb. 8, the boys bowling Frontier Athletic Conference tournament took place at LeElla Lanes in Washington Court House.

Finishing the tournament in first place was the Miami Trace Panthers, in second place the Hillsboro Indians, in third place the Washington Blue Lions, in fourth place the Chillicothe Cavaliers, in 5th place the Jackson Ironmen and finally in sixth place the McClain Tigers.

In the regular season FAC standings, finishing in first was Hillsboro, in second place was Miami Trace, and in third place was Washington.

Individual bowler placing for the FAC went as follows:

In 7th place was Bryce Stuckey of the Miami Trace.

In 6th place was Jake Manbeavers of Miami Trace.

In 5th place was Mason Mullins of Washington.

In 4th place was Jon Rader of Washington.

In 3rd place was Andrew Tomko of Hillsboro.

In 2nd place was Nathan Woodbridge of Chillicothe.

In 1st place, winning FAC Bowler of the Year was Nick Walker of Washington.

Overall, it was a close season throughout the year and the FAC title race came down to the very end.

Washington and Miami Trace will compete in the DI Southwest District Sectional tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering.