Vallery Farmhouse Bakery holds successful grand opening

The highly-anticipated opening of Vallery Farmhouse Bakery in Washington Court House was a success. It sold out of 35 dozen donuts within two hours of its grand opening on Friday. The bakery, located at 210 S. Elm St. in the Washington Shopping Center, also sold out of 10 dozen cupcakes, over 300 cookies, a dozen muffins, a dozen buckeyes, 54 cake pops, four dozen chocolate covered strawberries, and three dozen cinnamon rolls. City officials recently presented Vallery with a new business plaque. Pictured are Joe Denen, city manager, Dale Lynch, council chair, Eddie Vallery, co-owner, and Mariah and Coleston Vallery, big helpers. Not pictured: Victoria Vallery, co-owner and mastermind behind Vallery Farmhouse Bakery.

Submitted photo