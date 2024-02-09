All of my life I have heard the scripture found in Hebrews 11:1, Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. The problem most people have is that it is not seen with our physical eyesight, and that we have to believe in faith without actually seeing it. Our hope can be there, but from our perceived vantage point, it is obstructed; or is it?

I am convinced that many things we go through are like that. What we see can be dark and threatening, but with hope there exists a wonderful thing. Just because we can’t see something does not mean that it is nonexistent. The question that remains is; how do we see around the obstruction of things not seen?

Our world is created in our mind. We tend to believe in something if we have been told it by enough people. That is not a good reason to believe in something but it is human nature to do so. We can also believe in things by reading them in a book. Again, that is not a good reason to believe in something.

The way we must believe, is to believe in what has been tested and proven over time. Those things can only be visible through truth. Truth can stand the test of time. It is not like many of the things we have been led to believe just because it has been written or spoken. Even experts get things wrong and believing in those wrong things leaves us with nothing but destruction. If we build our hope on things that are not based on truth, we will be very disappointed and failure becomes our identity and eventually our demise.

The Word of God has stood the test of time and has been proven to be the only absolute truth in every test. It exists in written pages that contain the substance and evidence of all things hoped for. That collection of words can only be found in the pages of the bible. We will experience abundant blessings in our life if we live by its teaching. It will give us the ability and wisdom to see the evidence of an adversary who is trying to destroy everyone that does not have faith that the evidence is seen through spiritual eyes.

2 John 1:7, For many deceivers have gone out into the world who did not confess Jesus Christ as coming in the flesh. This is a deceiver and an antichrist.

