WMS to present ‘Seussical Jr.’ this weekend

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — This weekend, Washington Middle School will present its annual musical production in “Seussical Jr.”

Join the Blue Lions as they transform the Historic Washington Auditorium into the Jungle of Nool, the Circus McGurkus, Whoville, and everywhere in between this Saturday and Sunday.

“Seussical Jr” is a delightful tale that creatively weaves together the stories of Dr. Seuss. Featuring Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, the Cat in the Hat, and many other beloved characters, the production promises to be a magical experience for the whole family, according to officials.

The highly-anticipated show assures a delightful experience for audiences of all ages, with its colorful characters, catchy tunes, and heartwarming narratives. Under the direction of Kristin Glass-Preston, the students of WMS have dedicated their time and talent to creating a performance that captures the whimsy and imagination of Dr. Seuss, officials said.

Showtimes for the productions are Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at wchcs.org/tickets and will be available for purchase at the door.

$7 – General Admission

$5 – Students and Seniors

Whether you’re a fan of Dr. Seuss’s classic stories or simply looking for a family-friendly entertainment option, “Seussical Jr” promises to deliver an evening of joy, laughter, and creative expression, officials said. “Don’t miss the opportunity to support the Blue Lions as they showcase their passion for the arts,” the release states.

The Historic Washington Auditorium is located at 390 E. Temple St., Washington Court House. For more information about the show, call 740-335-0291.