Durand joins Midland Acres as attending staff veterinarian

Dr. Amanda J. Durand, DVM Submitted photo

BLOOMINGBURG — Midland Acres Standardbred Farm is pleased to announce the addition of Amanda J. Durand, doctor of veterinary medicine, to the farm as a new attending staff veterinarian.

Dr. Durand will be joining the reproductive team, caring for all on-farm horses and foals, as well as outside clients hauling in horses.

A native of Connecticut, and a graduate of the Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine, Durand’s passion for veterinary medicine lies in reproduction, neonatal foal care, and intensive critical care medicine.

Before joining Midland Acres, Dr. Durand worked extensively in equine private practice, and has significant experience in both basic, on-farm general surgery (laceration repair, castration, wound management) and internal medicine.

Dr. Durand recently completed a program in animal chiropractic for horses and dogs at the Animal Chiropractic Education Source in Texas. The esteemed program required over 240 hours of classroom and clinical case-based work.

In her free time, Dr. Durand enjoys her two chihuahua-mix dogs, Poncho and Peter, and loves to go trail riding on her Tennessee Walking Horse, John Henry.

Dr. Durand has worked in the Standardbred industry for several years, and is glad to be helping to continue the legacy of the Mossbarger family at Midland Acres. She also looks forward to continuing the tradition of the farm, and building on the strong Standardbred racing foundation in the great state of Ohio.