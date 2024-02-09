Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 12-16 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, biscuit, hash browns, muffin, warm fruit, juice
TUESDAY
Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit, shredded lettuce/tomato
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Ham salad sandwich, cole slaw, fruit, graham crackers, fruit juice
FRIDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Feb. 12-16 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s Meeting
WEDNESDAY
11 a.m. Sweethearts Day
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Sweetheart Bingo