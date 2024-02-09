Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 12-16 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, biscuit, hash browns, muffin, warm fruit, juice

TUESDAY

Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit, shredded lettuce/tomato

WEDNESDAY

Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Ham salad sandwich, cole slaw, fruit, graham crackers, fruit juice

FRIDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Feb. 12-16 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s Meeting

WEDNESDAY

11 a.m. Sweethearts Day

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Sweetheart Bingo