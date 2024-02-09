A favorite cake recipe

Hello!

Remember the Ho-Ho cakes and the Ding Dong cakes? I used to love them.

I started thinking….

I wonder if there’s a cake recipe for something similar.

The answer is, yes there is!

This recipe has just become my favorite. It’s rich, it’s a combination of sweet but not too sweet, the sweet creamy center is just wonderful, and oh that so perfect icing.

I made it and brought it into the office to share and get some opinions on this cake. I had to find out if it was as good as I found it to be.

Well, I must say I got some rave reviews. Everyone thought it was as decadent as I did. The flavor and moistness are just over the top. I think what adds to the spectacular taste is the cup of coffee that’s added. It just gives it a little something special.

A couple of tips when making this cake that I figured out….

If you make this cake the first thing you want to do is make a cup of coffee, eight ounces. Set it aside to cool while you are putting all your ingredients together.

The next thing is to make your buttermilk unless you already have some on hand. I put about one tablespoon of vinegar in a one cup measuring cup. Then I added milk to the top and set it aside, it will thicken on its own.

Make sure you grease and flour your cake pans. If you want to you can add wax or parchment paper to the bottom of the pans, but I’ve always had very good luck with just greasing them and flouring them. The cake will come right out, easily.

After the cakes bake, and they cool, I take a sharp knife and level off the tops of them. You want them flat so they will stack well with the filling in between the layers.

This takes a little bit of fuss to this cake but believe me it’s worth it. It’s a special Sunday dinner cake that will have everyone asking for the recipe and asking for more.

HoHo Cake

2 cups sugar

1 ¾ cup flour ½ cup cocoa

1 ½ teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

½ cup oil

1 cup coffee (Cooled)

1 cup buttermilk

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, add ingredients in order of them listed. Mix well, then beat for another minute or two.

Pour batter into 2 greased and floured round 9-inch baking pans.

Bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes or until the top springs back when touched.

Set aside to cool.

Once the cakes are cooled run a knife around the sides to loosen.

Filling:

½ cup softened butter

1 1/3 cups marshmallow fluff

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups of xxx sugar

1 teaspoon salt

3 to 4 tablespoons of heavy cream

Put all the above ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well. The mixture will be creamy looking.

Spread this on just the top of one of the round cakes, use the entire batch of filling and level it. Then top with the next cake.

Ganache Icing

1 cup heavy whipping cream

8 ounces of chocolate chips

Microwave heavy whipping cream or heat it, don’t boil it, then add the chocolate chips, and stir until melted. If they don’t melt put it back in the microwave for just a bit until they are melted.

Cool for about 10 minutes stirring occasionally. This mixture will be runny.

Then slowly drizzle over the top of the cake. It will fall over the sides and make a beautiful dessert. Don’t dump the icing over quickly. Just a little at a time.

Refrigerate, this will set the icing.

Enjoy!