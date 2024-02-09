Being a part of Fayette County 4-H and coming to camp is one of the highlights of summer and the 4-H program for many of members. Submitted photos 4-H Camp Hollywood: Where stars are born 4-H Camp Hollywood: Where stars are born

It is never too early to start thinking about your summer plans. 4-H camp will be here before we know it and you do not want to miss out on the fun. Camp counselors started meeting back in November and have been working on planning a highlight of the summer.

I think Ben Stiller said it best, “It’s not the length of your film, it’s how you use it.” Camp may only be five days, but we make the most of our time together. Counselors’ theme for this year is “4-H Camp Hollywood, Where Stars are Born,” and it is going to be one of glamour and fame. Are you ready for your closeup? Join us and our other 4-H members in what many members describe as the experience of a lifetime, before it’s a wrap!

Fayette County’s 4-H camp is scheduled for May 30 – June 3 at 4-H Camp Clifton in Yellow Springs — 2256 Clifton Road, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 — to be exact. This location puts us right next to John Bryan State Park and on the south side of the Clifton Gorge providing breathtaking views and one-of-a-kind experiences for our members.

Haven’t sold you yet? Being a part of Fayette County 4-H and coming to camp is one of the highlights of summer and our program for many of our members. Our counselors are high school aged members who work side by side and tirelessly with our adult staff to plan, manage, and oversee the implementation of Fayette County 4-H Camp. They cannot wait to spend their week at camp with 4-H members.

This five-night, four-day excursion is one where lasting friendships, relationships and memories have been created. It is the place where you find yourself, enjoy the quiet of the woods, or the noise from the blacktop. It is that tried-and-true summer camp experience that our current members, their parents and even grandparents hold near and dear. Crawdad hunting, crafts, canoeing, the pool, a trip to Young’s and so much more are available to those who attend our camp.

In 2023, we had 170 overnight campers, and 42 counselors attend camp. Youth had the opportunity to swim, hike, line dance, sing, canoe, play games and attend workshops throughout the week, to name a few of their adventures. For our younger members we have Cloverbud Day Camp. Cloverbud day camp (youth 5-8 years old) is an opportunity for our cloverbud aged youth to come and experience part of 4-H camp and the joy it provides. It is a two-day, day camp that will be held May 31 and June 1. Registration for cloverbud camp is mailed to all cloverbud youth in Fayette County 4-H.

Registration for overnight camp will open Friday April 5 and close April 19. Camper scholarship applications are due April 15. Any 4-H member can attend camp. Not a member yet? 4-H enrollment season is happening now, and we can help connect you with a club and project here at the office or over the phone 740-335-1150. 4-H Enrollments deadline is March 1.

Lydia Ulry is the extension educator – 4-H youth development at OSU Extension-Fayette County.