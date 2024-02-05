State Representative visits WCHCS

State Rep. Dani Isaacsohn recently visited Washington Court House City Schools to learn more about education in the community. Pictured is Isaacsohn speaking with a Belle Aire student. Submitted photos State Rep. Isaacsohn visiting with Cherry Hill students and staff. State Rep. Isaacsohn speaking with WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey and other administrators at the Innovation Center.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Last week, State Representative Dani Isaacsohn traveled to Washington Court House City Schools to engage in discussions with students and staff, learning more about education in the community.

“It was a pleasure to tour Washington Court House City Schools, and to see the incredible efforts being made by administrators, teachers, counselors, and staff to provide an excellent education for their students,” said Rep. Isaacsohn.

Students and teachers provided unfiltered and honest feedback to Rep. Isaacsohn in thorough conversations, offering an inside look at the intense curriculum offered at WCHCS, as well as providing an on-the-ground perspective to the impact of educational policies.

“I particularly enjoyed seeing the transition to the ‘Science of Reading’ curriculum in action,” commented Rep. Isaacsohn, “while watching one class of fifth graders discuss Don Quixote and another debate the merits of a ‘minimalist’ lifestyle.”

In addition to classroom interactions, the legislator participated in in-depth discussions with administrators and staff, covering a spectrum of topics across the academic realm. The visit also shed light on the grant-funded rejuvenation project at the Historic Washington Auditorium.

“There are exciting things happening in Washington Court House, and I’m eager to do everything I can in the legislature to provide them with more support and investment.”

WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey expressed gratitude, saying, “we’d like to thank Representative Dani Isaacsohn for taking the time to visit the Blue Lion Family and dedicating time to understand the intricacies of education in our community.”

State Representative Dani Isaacsohn is currently serving his first term representing Ohio’s 24th House District in the 135th Ohio General Assembly. The district includes much of the City of Cincinnati: Westwood, Price Hill, Fairmount, the West End, Over-the-Rhine, Mt. Auburn, CUF, Walnut Hills, Downtown, Mt. Adams, the East End, Columbia-Tusculum, and Mt. Washington.

Serving on the Finance, Finance Subcommittee on Primary and Secondary Education, Government Oversight, Ways and Means, and Technology and Innovation committees, Rep. Isaacsohn is regularly engaged in conversations regarding public education in Ohio.

Alongside Rep. Bill Seitz, a Republican from Ohio’s District 30, Rep. Isaacsohn recently introduced House Bill 348, titled, “Create pilot programs to increase student attendance, graduation,” to establish pilot programs to increase student attendance and graduation rates through financial awards and incentives, and to make an appropriation.