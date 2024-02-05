Pic-A-Fay Hazmat Engine on display at training session

The Hazmat engine of the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department was on display at Saturday’s training session at the Adena Fayette Medical Center Building 2. Photo by Gail Allen

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Saturday, a training session was held at the Adena Fayette Medical Center Building 2 location for all county firefighters, sponsored by the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (EMA. One of the units on display and housing local equipment was the Hazmat Engine of Pic-A-Fay Fire Department located in New Holland.

Mike Sherron, the EMA director of Pickaway County, said that Pickaway County disbanded its Hazmat unit in 2021. No fire department in Pickaway County took over the responsibility for the equipment that was owned by the county. Fire Chief Harold DeSanto, of Pic-A-Fay, said that Pickaway County donated all the Hazmat equipment to their fire department.

DeSanto said this fire engine was purchased in 2023 and houses all the Hazmat equipment they received, but also serves as their second fire response engine. There are 14 members of the Pic-A-Fay department, 12 certified as Hazmat technicians and two are certified operational techs.