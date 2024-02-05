Police: Drugs seized, arrests made at E. Elm St. home

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. Police Department executed a search warrant at 401 E. Elm St. on Saturday evening, resulting in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia and prescription medication, according to a news release.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of a lengthy investigation by members of the Criminal Investigations Unit, according to WCH Police Administrative Lt. Derek Pfeifer, and was executed by the WCH Police Special Response Team.

Upon entry into the home, several individuals were located inside, according to police. Among those charged were Jessica Griffith, 33, possession of drug paraphernalia; Sean McKittrick, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia; Richard Myers, 53, possessing drug abuse instruments, permitting drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Sarah Schwalbauch on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Additional charges are pending at this time, according to Pfeifer.