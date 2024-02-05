Lady Panthers come up short against Fairfield, 55-43

Miami Trace senior Jessee Stewart drives through contact during the first half of the game against Leesburg Fairfield on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Pictured for Fairfield is Kassi Miller (11) Faith Donley (middle) and Rilee Quickle (right). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

After defeating the Washington Lady Lions at the buzzer on Saturday night, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers (7-12, 3-7 FAC) had just one day of rest before hosting the Leesburg Fairfield Lady Lions (7-12, 5-7 SHAC) on Monday night.

The Lady Panthers led by as many as seven points in the second half, but a ferocious late rally from the Lady Lions propelled them to a 55-43 victory.

Miami Trace led 3-2 early thanks to a three from senior Jessee Stewart.

Leesburg would go on a 7-0 run that ended after Lady Panther junior Ellie Robinette knocked down a three from the wing, making it 9-6.

An offensive rebound and put back bucket from Miami Trace sophomore Cali Kirkpatrick had them down one, and the same sequence, this time involving sophomore Zoey Grooms, gave them a 10-9 lead.

Leesburg would score back-to-back buckets to close out the opening quarter and take a 13-10 lead into the second.

Miami Trace would regain the lead midway through the second quarter on a put back bucket from Robinette.

Lady Panther freshman Lauren Guess would follow suit with an offensive board and layup of her own to make it 18-15.

A layup from Stewart gave Miami Trace a five point lead late in the opening half.

Leesburg scored three unanswered to end the half, giving the Lady Panthers a 22-18 halftime advantage.

Miami Trace led by as many as seven points in the third quarter, but found themselves ahead just two at the end of the third quarter, 36-34.

After Leesburg jumped out to a 7-0 run to begin the final period, back-to-back threes from Stewart and sophomore Bella Shull put Miami Trace back in front, 42-41.

The Lady Lions answered with a three of their own to take back the lead, and they would outscore the Lady Panthers 11-1 over the final few minutes of the game to secure the victory.

Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller gave some comments following the loss.

“We knew that they had some height and some bigs in there that could score in the paint. Faith Donley is a smart kid, she’s a great defender, she moves with the ball well and she is a deadeye from outside which is why we face-guarded her.”

She spoke about what’s to come for the Lady Panthers.

“We know Adena on Thursday is going to be a tough one. We’ve got to play really well and shut down their two main scorers, and we have to make good decisions and execute with the ball. Saturday we are at Eastern Brown. We know that’s going to be tough, and then next Monday we have to get on the bus and drive down to Gallia Academy for our tournament game.”

Miami Trace (7-13, 3-7 FAC) is back home on Thursday for their final home game of the season, against Adena (18-2, 11-2 SVC) with a 7 p.m. varsity tip.

Leesburg Fairfield (8-12, 5-7 SHAC) will host Fayetteville-Perry on Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 12 14 7 — 43

L 13 5 16 21 — 55

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 1 (1)-1-6; Gracie Lovett 2-0-4; Bella Shull 0 (1)-2-5; Jessee Stewart 1 (4)-3-17; Cali Kirkpatrick 1-0-2; Lauren Guess 2-0-4; Ryleigh Vincent 1-1-3; Zoey Grooms 1-0-2. TOTALS — 9 (6)-7-43. Free throw shooting: 7 of 15 for 47 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart 4, Robinette, Shull. Field goal shooting: 15 of 44 for 34 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 15 for 40 percent. Turnovers: 14. Rebounds: 31 (10 offensive). Steals: 2. Assists: 6.

LEESBURG — Isabelle Hale 2 (2)-0-10; Rilee Quickle 0 (1)-0-3; Kassi Miller 0-(2)-1-7; Faith Donley 4-4-12; Vivian Henniger 1-2-4; Kelsey Clark 5-7-17; Jaeden Drury 1-0-2. TOTALS — 12 (5)-14-55. Free throw shooting: 14 of 21 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Miller 2, Hale 2, Quickle. Field goal shooting: 18 of 46 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 14 for 36 percent. Turnovers: 8. Offensive Rebounds: 17.