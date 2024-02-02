A taste of summer in the dead of winter

Hello!

With all the rain/snow, winds and cold temperatures, I long for summer. The hot days, hot summer nights…ahh. That’s the life!

So, in the middle of winter, obviously I can’t have the temperatures, however, I can have the tastes of summer.

Strawberries is a taste of summer to me. I keep some in my freezer just so I can have strawberry shortcake in the middle of winter. They are perfect for that, but not so much for this recipe.

This week’s recipe calls for fresh strawberries. You can find them on sale at times in the winter months, too.

So that’s when I make this little concoction of sweet summery flavors. With every bite, it’s a taste of summery goodness.

This recipe actually calls for using a baking stone. I have made this in a 9×13 glass baking dish, and it works just fine. Just make sure you follow the baking times on the brownie box or if you make your own brownie recipe, follow the baking temperature and the baking time on the recipe.

I have made this for a dessert, for a snack and yes, for family get-togethers such as birthdays and holidays and family reunions. This is one that you want to have some recipes made up to take with you, because people will ask you for the recipe.

Banana Split Brownie Pizza

1 package (21.5 ounces) brownie mix plus ingredients to make them.

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened.

1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained.

2 tablespoons sugar

2 bananas, sliced.

1 cup sliced strawberries.

½ cups nuts, chopped (Optional)

¼ cup chocolate ice cream topping

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare brownie mix according to package directions.

If using a baking stone cut a circle of parchment paper to fit the large round stone. Pour brownie mixture onto the parchment paper, spread into a 14-inch circle. Do not bake on a baking stone without the parchment paper or batter will run off baking stone while baking.

Bake 15-18 minutes or until brownie is set. Do not over-bake.

Cool Completely.

In a small bowl, mix cream cheese, pineapple, and sugar until blended.

Spread cream cheese mixture over brownies. Slice bananas and strawberries. Chop nuts finely. Arrange fruit over cream cheese mixture: sprinkle with nuts.

Drizzle chocolate topping over pizza.

Cut into wedges.

Enjoy!