Get your house in order, remove the rubbish

We all have a need for order in our homes and our lives.

When we are lacking in peace, when our relationships are strained, when we are anxious, fearful, or worried….something is out of order.

When we are suspicious, angry, judgmental, and speak words that corrupt instead of encourage or build up…something is out of order.

When all we can think about is ourselves and our circumstances….something is out of order.

At our Logos meeting this month, we will strive to learn from the word of God what it looks like to have and maintain order in our lives.

It starts with removing the rubbish and keeping it out. No one wants a house full of rubbish. We will study what the Word has to say about removing it and keeping it out.

Please join us at Logos on Tuesday, Feb. 6 where the goal is to be rooted and built up in Christ Jesus and established in the faith.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m. The meeting is located at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.