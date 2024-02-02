It’s almost time for the 6th-annual Carnegie Library Adult Spelling Bee

Library Director, Sarah Frump, presents Sara Smith with a certificate and prize after winning Carnegie Public Library’s Adult Spelling Bee in 2020. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Word nerds untie! If you consider yourself to a be an armchair orthographer, up-and-coming etymologist, or aspiring logophile, you just might enjoy competing in Carnegie Public Library’s sixth-annual Adult Spelling Bee!

Beginning in 2019, the Adult Spelling Bee draws competitors who aim to out-spell the competition. Some individuals are seeking to redeem a childhood spelling bee upset, others are invested in the personal challenge, while others still are chasing another win.

The first Carnegie Public Library Adult Spelling Bee was held in 2018 at Two Scoops of Sugar, in their original Court Street location. Kay Oughterson served as both pronouncer and judge and Wendy Smalley was the winner. For year two, the bee was held at Capuana’s Courtview Delicatessen. It was here that the location-themed spelling words began, with the spelling list featuring gastronomic and culinary words only.

This second year featured City Manager Joe Denen, who continues today as the official pronouncer, and began the use of a panel of judges including Kay Oughterson and various library staff members. This was also the first year that Sara Smith, reigning Adult Spelling Bee champion, began her winning streak. Since then, the bee has been held at Court House Fitness, the Library, and the Washington Fire Department.

Audience members and our hosts, ever-gracious, enjoy a front seat view of the happenings, while spellers take in new surroundings and encounter a fresh list of words each year. Behind the scenes, library staff work diligently for weeks to develop the word list, complete with sentences and pronunciation. It is a labor of love, with new staff members inspired to the challenge each year.

Nerves can play a roll in Spelling Bee performance at any age. At the Adult Spelling Bee, we strive to set minds at ease with some fun twists: Spellers can politely decline one word, “phone a friend” for help spelling a word, or use a pen and paper to write out the word, instead of relying on visual memory only. The strategic use of these passes has shaped many a win! Additionally, registered spellers receive a copy of the spelling list the Monday before the event. Studying helps, and it seems everyone has their own unique approach.

This year’s competition takes place Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at Adena Fayette. Fayette County residents, over the age of 18, are invited to compete as an individual, or as a representative from your workplace or organization. You can register at the library, or at Adena Fayette Medical Arts Building 2 conference room the night of the event. Registration closes at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, or when full. The Spelling Bee begins promptly at 6 p.m.

We hope to see you at the Bee!