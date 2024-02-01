WCH man accused of assaulting woman, police officers

Dailey

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 25-year-old Washington C.H. man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a local woman and then assaulting officers while resisting arrest.

On Monday, Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m., Washington Court House Police Department officers responded to a call made from a female complainant, who claimed that the suspect, identified as Dylon A. Dailey, had assaulted her earlier that night.

According to police, when officers arrived at the Depot Drive address, the victim advised that Dailey struck her in the face multiple times with a closed fist. Police reported that the victim had signs of physical injury to her face, including a contusion on her head and a bruise on her lip.

Once police arrived at the scene, Dailey had already left to go to Walmart, reports said. Dailey was transported back to the Depot Drive residence, where officers advised Dailey that he was under arrest.

According to reports, Dailey attempted to escape the officers by shoving them out of the way. Two officers then chased the suspect down and attempted to secure him. During this attempt, officers said that Dailey struck one of them in the throat with an open hand, and then struck the other in the left ear with a closed fist.

The officers continued to chase the defendant and attempted to use a taser on him, but according to reports, it was unsuccessful.

Officers were able to secure Dailey after he tripped and fell, allowing officers to stun the defendant while he continued to resist arrest, reports said. Dailey was handcuffed and taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he is being held on a $14,500 bond.

Dailey was charged with two counts of fourth-degree felony assaulting an officer, first-degree misdemeanor assault, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, and first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Additionally, one of the officers was transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center for evaluation and treatment from the injuries he sustained during the incident.