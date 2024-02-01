Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Dec. 21 – 327 N. Main St.

FD noted smoke down a shared alley during its’ smoke scare / odor investigation at a residence one (1) block over. Further FD investigation found moderate smoke conditions coming from an unattended fire pit in the backyard of a Main Street residence. FD attempted to make contact with the occupant(s) and was granted permission via the ring-doorbell to enter through the backyard gate to extinguish it. FD extinguished the small smoldering fire and latched the side fence gate.

Dec. 21 – 314 N. Hinde St.

Received call from occupant reporting an odor of smoke, a burning smell inside the house in only one (1) room with no visible smoke or fire. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and noted a smokey haze down the alley behind the residence. FD investigation utilized thermal-imaging and did not find any problem or issue at the time of its’ investigation. FD advised to call back if the problem reoccurs.

Dec. 21 – 555 Depot Dr.

Received a call from occupants on the station phone requesting a gas check at the residence. Once on scene, FD checked the gas lines and appliances for leaks. FD also checked the apartment for carbon monoxide. Neither gas nor carbon monoxide were detected at this time.

Dec. 21 – 201 Courthouse Pkwy.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to first respond for a medical call. Once on scene, FD provided BLS care to the patient until Jefferson Twp squad arrived, and FD transferred patient care.

Dec. 19 – 2101 Kenskill Ave.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, Firefighters made contact with building staff. Staff advised the plant had a broken water line. Employees turned off the main water valve to quickly stop the leak before isolating the leak. The alarm was accidental, and firefighters required a fire watch until the fire system returned to normal operating condition.

Dec. 18 – 530 Pearl St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to first respond for a medical call. Once on scene, FD provided BLS care to the patient until Jefferson Twp squad arrived, and FD transferred patient care.

Dec. 16 – 732 Columbus Ave.

FD received station tone to assist Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided assistance.

Dec. 16 – 99 Summit Ln.

FD dispatched for a fire alarm activation in unit 128. FD made contact with occupant in unit 128 who advised smoke from cooking had entered his unit through the stove top vent. FD made contact with occupants in unit 127 who advised they were cooking with the oven vent on but did not have any burned food. FD checked both units for any hazards, none present. Advised occupants to have vent system checked out by maintenance personnel.

Dec. 16 – 1812 Route 734

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a commercial structure fire, requesting an engine and ladder mutual aid with Jefferson Twp. FD. FD provided multiple apparatus, equipment and manpower.

Dec. 16 – 332 Gregg St.

FD received a call for a gas check. Upon investigation, there was a small amount of natural gas detected in the basement. Gas appeared to be coming from the line supplying the garage. FD shut down the gas supply to the garage, ventilated the structure and rechecked for the presence of gas. Nothing was detected at this time. FD advised occupant to advise property owner.