Adena Health adds new surgical podiatrist

Dr. Mena Shafiek, DPM

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Health is expanding its care for patients in Fayette and Ross counties with the addition of podiatrist Mena Shafiek, DPM to the growing team of health care providers at Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute.

Dr. Shafiek comes to Adena with more than six years of experience practicing in the central Ohio area, according to a news release. He specializes in the medical and surgical care of a wide range of lower extremity conditions for patients of all ages. This includes ankle sprains, bunions, flatfoot surgery, fractures, hammer toe, and sports-related injuries.

He earned his medical degree from the Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine and completed his residency at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Shafiek is accepting new patients at Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute in Chillicothe and Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House. Adena podiatry also sees patients in Circleville, Greenfield, and Waverly.

If you are experiencing leg or foot pain that is keeping you from the activities you love, let Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute help. Schedule an appointment by calling 740-779-4598 or visit Adena.org/AOSI.