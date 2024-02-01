Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 5-9 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, fruit, vanilla wafers

THURSDAY

Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit/fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Feb. 5-9 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers support group

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch