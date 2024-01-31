WCH Grace Methodist Church Lenten Luncheons to begin Feb. 15

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — WCH Grace Methodist Church has announced that Lenten Luncheons will begin on Feb. 15.

The church, located at 301 E. Market St., has been in Fayette County for over 204 years and Lenten Luncheons began in 1970.

The hot lunches are followed by a short Lenten message, delivered by a different local pastor each week. The Thursday lunches begin on Feb. 15 and will continue each Thursday, with the last one on March 21.

This year, the visiting pastors will be, in order, Matt Brookes – WCH Grace; Tony Garren – Fayette Bible Church; Matthew Hippley – Southside Church of Christ; Phil Spriggs – Heritage Church; Jamie Darling – Rainsboro/Marshall Methodist Churches; and Patrick Gamble – First Church of God.

The meal is served promptly at noon in the Fellowship Hall of WCH Grace Methodist Church.

Parking is available in the alley parking lot and attendees are to enter through the alley entrance. This entrance will not open until 11:40 a.m. Elevator access is available by entering through the main door on Market Street. Parking is also available at the corner of North and Court streets – the North Street door will be open at 11 a.m.

Each speaker will end prior to 1 p.m. so diners may return to work or continue other activities. The cost for each meal is $10 and all proceeds are used by the church women for local mission projects.

Reservations are required by calling the church office at 740-335-0460 or by RSVPing online at wchgrace.com under the Events tab. Those interested must RSVP no later than 1 p.m. the Friday prior to each luncheon. Please call between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. or leave a message. Checks may be made to the “Women of Grace” and all six meals may be paid in advance, or just one meal at a time at the door.

“All are invited to join in this community tradition,” church officials stated in a news release. “This is a very special way to focus on the true spirit of Lent, while enjoying fellowship and good food with friends and neighbors.”